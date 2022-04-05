The single-engine Mooney M20M Turbo was en route to Central Jersey Airport in Manville from North Carolina, before crash landing about two blocks away from the runway

One Person Injured After Small Plane Crashes in Yard of New Jersey Home: 'Heard This Explosion'

A pilot sustained non-life-threatening injuries after his single-engine plane failed to land at a New Jersey airport, and instead crashed on the front lawn of a Manville home.

The Mooney M20M Turbo was en route to Central Jersey Airpot on Monday after taking off from Greensboro, North Carolina earlier in the day when the incident occurred, CBS News reported.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. in the 900 block of South Main Street, about two blocks from the aviator's intended runway, per NBC New York.

The plane crashed dangerously close to Manville resident John Leoncini's home, per CBS. Leoncini said that he and his wife were both home when the incident occurred, and that the crash scared her.

"I was in the house, and all the sudden I heard this explosion," local resident Donna Schultz told ABC 7. "I ran down to the cellar, I thought my furnace blew up. And I looked around, and then I went out side to see what was going on, and all my neighbors go, 'We have no electricity.'"

"So then my one neighbor came in the back, and he said, 'Oh, there was a plane crash,' " Schultz added.

manville NJ plane crash Credit: Seth Wenig/AP/Shutterstock

The pilot was able to walk away from the accident and was hospitalized for facial injuries, ABC said. The crash knocked out power as the plane pulled down power lines, and part of the street was shut down, per the outlet. Electricity has since been restored.

"It seems like the landing went bad," Manville police Lieutenant John Carter told the outlet. "I don't know if it's because of wind or mechanical error, but he attempted to land and then abandoned that landing, and then somehow hit a tree and got spun around."

A clip from the scene displayed a car that appeared to be crushed beneath the plane while the nose of the aircraft rested on some bushes in the front yard. None of the houses seemed to sustain damages from the accident, the Associated Press reported.