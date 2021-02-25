One in Five Vehicle Owners Admit They Haven't Cleaned Their Car in Months, Survey Finds

A third of drivers said their cars are so full of junk, there's no room for anyone to sit in the car except for them, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 American drivers found 31% of cars are completely overwhelmed with random stuff.

Likewise, 35% of drivers don't know how often they should have their car washed. One in five (19%) haven't cleaned their car within the past three months, and 10% don't even remember the last time they cleaned their car.

That isn't the only issue drivers face: 53% of people surveyed have had a drink get spilled on the floor/upholstery, while 44% have had their clothing get caught and ripped in the door.

Meanwhile, 36% said they've been burnt by hot seat belt clips in the summer and 59% struggle with slick roads in the winter.

These problems have required some unique solutions. Respondents have tried everything from keeping salt or kitty litter in the trunk in case they get stuck in the snow, driving with the front windows down halfway and back windows down all the way to keep the car ventilated in the summer, and using cruise control and stability control as needed, all in an effort to work around driving inconveniences.

One respondent even has a solution to find their parked car: "I drop a map pin in my phone to keep track of where the car is parked in a new location."

Commissioned by CarShield and conducted by OnePoll, the survey also found different seasons play a role in how drivers adapt their car hacks and workarounds.

Despite being favored by 51% of drivers, summer sees drivers taking extreme measures to avoid a hot, stuffy car. Forty-six percent of respondents said they would rather shave their heads bald than sit in a hot car.

Winter, on the other hand, is hated by 68% of drivers. More than seven in 10 Americans (71%) said they've had a "close call" while driving in icy conditions.

In addition to making modifications to their cars, drivers have a number of items on-hand in case of an emergency, including tire jacks (51%), jumper cables (47%) and extra masks (42%).