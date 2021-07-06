Paul Ballenger Jr., an auto body repair technician who was a spectator at the local sporting event Saturday, is survived by 14 grandchildren

Man, 58, Dead and Child Injured in 'Tragic Accident' as Car Crashes Into Pit at Georgia Racetrack

One spectator was killed and two others were injured in an accident at a racetrack in Georgia over the weekend.

Authorities said one car at the Hartwell Motor Speedway lost control during an event Saturday night and hit a wall, going over a concrete barrier, through a fence and into the pit area, according to the Associated Press and WYFF.

Two other people — including a 9-year-old child — were injured in the accident and taken to nearby hospitals, the outlets report. The car's driver was uninjured.

According to an obituary, the victim was identified as 58-year-old Paul Ballenger Jr., an auto body repair technician from Royston, Georgia. Ballenger is survived by two daughters, two sons, 14 grandchildren and his girlfriend.

Paul Ballenger Credit: Paul Ballenger Facebook

In a statement shared on its Facebook page, Hartwell Speedway said, "Everyone at Hartwell Speedway ask that you please keep those involved in the tragic accident tonight at the Speedway in your thoughts and prayers. We would also like to thank all those who came to the aide of those injured."