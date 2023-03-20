1 Dead, 6 Missing After Fire at 19th Century Stone Building in Montreal: 'Heartbreaking Tragedy'

"Our priority is to support the families of the victims who are still waiting for answers at the present time," Mayor Valérie Plante shared on Twitter

By
Published on March 20, 2023 01:17 PM
Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
Building fire pictured in Montreal. Photo: The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News

At least 1 person is dead with 6 others missing following a building fire in Montreal, which broke out Thursday morning and left several people injured, Montreal Police share.

The fire, which took place in the historic Old Montreal district and inside the three-story building, left the 15-unit stone structure engulfed in flames and prompted a search within the rubble for seven missing people believed to be trapped, per multiple reports. Nine other people were injured in the blaze, according to local station CP24.

Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
Building fire pictured in Montreal. The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News

When reached for comment, Montreal Police (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal) confirmed to PEOPLE that one person had been found dead of the seven missing. "The deceased has not been identified yet," the spokesperson shared. "From what we know as of now, there are six other persons missing. The investigation is ongoing, for the missing and the cause of the fire."

A spokesperson for the Montreal fire department, Service de securite incendie de Montreal, referred PEOPLE to the Montreal Police.

More than 100 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, fire department spokesperson Marie-Eve Beausoleil told Reuters. The building, located at the intersection of Place d'Youville and St-Nicolas Street, housed long-term and short-term rentals, such as Airbnb. City officials said, per the outlet, that the residential building units were not intended to be rented through services like Airbnb given municipal rules.

The fire's cause remains unknown, with no known connection between the short-term rental units and the fire.

In a statement to multiple outlets, Ben Breit, Airbnb's global head of trust and safety communications, said that the company is "providing our support to those affected, and we are assisting law enforcement as they investigate."

Airbnb did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Investigators and firefighters are shown at the scene following a fire in Old Montreal, Saturday, March 18, 2023, that gutted the heritage building
Investigators and firefighters pictured in Montreal. The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News

Montreal Fire Operations Chief Martin Guilbault said at a news conference Saturday night, per CP24, that the building would be slowly dismantled beginning Sunday morning, and that various sources led them to believe that "there may be victims inside the debris." As CBC reports, demolition crews began to tear down the building's top two floors Sunday.

"We want to announce tonight that we're gonna take down this building slowly, stone-by-stone, to make sure that the environment inside here is safe for all the people from the fire department and the police department to do their work," Guilbault said.

The first known victim's body was recovered from the rubble at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Steve Belzil, commander of the Montreal police arson squad, revealed at the news conference. "The steps to identify this victim will be taken by our partners in the forensic scientific laboratory," Belzil said.

"Our goal is for the investigation to advance in order to provide answers for the families affected," Belzil added.

In a Monday report from the Montreal Gazette, Montreal Police Inspector David Shane said drones and a bucket truck were used to locate the first victim — with the six other people suspected to be inside the building being from Quebec, Ontario and the U.S.

"The result of the different steps we took in the investigation point out that these people who are still missing are probably in the rubble, unfortunately," Shane said. "We worked with the [building] owner, we worked with cyber investigation, we looked at social media, we looked at cellphones, and when we add all this information together, everything stopped the night of the fire."

Despite reports that some of the rooms in the 19th century building didn't have windows, Guilbault said it's too early to know that or if the building had functioning fire alarms. "For now, we cannot confirm anything about the way the building was made, and we don't have any specific information about no windows in some apartments, we have to confirm that," he said.

As Shane told the Gazette Monday, "police and firemen and women will not give up until we've explored all the rubble and obtained as much information possible for the families."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted on Saturday that the fire is a "heartbreaking tragedy."

"Our priority is to support the families of the victims who are still waiting for answers at the present time," she wrote. "We are closely following the investigation carried out by the [Montreal Police], which will shed light on this drama."

Related Articles
The Rev. Pastor Adonna Davis Reid, an Oak Park police chaplain, comes to pay her respects and pray for the family near the growing memorial, Friday, March 10, 2023, on the porch at the scene of a fatal house fire in the 2500 block of Rutherford Avenue in Chicago March 10, 2023.
Firefighter's Wife and 3 Kids Dead After Fire at Their Home While He Was on Duty: 'Unimaginable Loss'
A Fentanyl Citrate vial on a green background
Family Sues Airbnb, Property Owner After Toddler Dies of Fentanyl Overdose on Vacation
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
BEDFORD, OH - FEBRUARY 20: Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant, sending 14 people to the hospital on February 20, 2023 in Bedford, Ohio. It still remains unclear what caused the explosion. The explosion occurred just 70 miles north of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailed releasing toxic chemicals on February 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)
At Least 13 Hospitalized, 1 Dead After Factory Explosion in Ohio
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
syria-turkey earthquake
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 20,000: 'We Can Call It the Disaster of the Century'
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
1 Dead, 2 Injured When Dennys Sign Falls on Car
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Denny's Sign Falls on Car in a Parking Lot: 'Wind Was a Factor,' Police Say
Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
https://www.gofundme.com/f/scbpo-jackie-montanaros-family. SCBPO Jackie Montanaro's family . Credit GOFUNDME
Mom Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home: 'I Am Heartbroken,' Her Husband Says
Pittsburg Shooting
2 Minors Killed, at Least 8 Others Injured During Shooting at Underage Party in Pittsburgh, Police Say
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2022.
10 Dead, Including 5 Children, in France Apartment Building Fire
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation
Burned out warehouse is seen, in Baltimore. A man was found dead inside the building Sunday morning, hours after Baltimore firefighters extinguished the blaze Warehouse Fatal fire, Baltimore, United States - 06 Dec 2022
Md. Man Finds His Brother's Body After Firefighters Missed It at Burning Warehouse, Homicide Investigation Opens
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
Americans Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Victim's Sister Tells PEOPLE