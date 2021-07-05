Boy, 11, Dead After Raft Overturns on Ride at Iowa Theme Park Adventureland

Four theme park guests were transported to the hospital on Saturday and one little boy eventually succumbed to injuries from the ride accident

One person is dead after a raft on a theme park water ride flipped over Saturday.

Six people were on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Resort in Iowa at 7:30 p.m. local time when the raft overturned, a spokesperson for the Altoona Police Department said on Twitter. "3 critical patients & 1 minor injury patient were transported to a local hospital," the spokesperson said.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Adventureland officials confirmed that one of the injured died. In a later media release Monday, the Altoona Police Department said the deceased was Michael Jaramillo, age 11.

"An additional juvenile remains in critical condition, while the other guests sustained minor injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Jaramillo family as they navigate the heartbreaking loss of their child," the authorities said.

A Sunday statement from the park said, "Adventureland is saddened to learn of the passing of one Guest involved in the Raging River accident on the evening of 7/3/21. At this time, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and their family, as well as for our team members who were onsite."

On the Adventureland website, the Raging River ride is described as "a great way to cool off with the whole family!" The minimum height requirement for riders is 36 inches.

An investigation into the accident conducted by state and local authorities is "ongoing and the ride remains closed," reps for the theme park said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Adventureland officials said on Saturday that "the ride had been inspected on 7/2/21 and was found to be in sound working order" before the incident occurred.