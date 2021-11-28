"All the people of Kabankalan City condole and pray with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement," government officials wrote

Woman Reported to be the Oldest Person in the World Dies at 124: 'Our Inspiration and Pride'

A 124-year-old woman, said to be the oldest living person in the world, has died.

Government officials in Kabankalan, Philippines, in Negros Occidental announced the death of local Francisca Susano via Facebook on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is with sadness in our heart when we received the news that our beloved Lola Francisca Susano passed away early this Monday evening November 22," the City of Kabankalan posted on Facebook.

"Lola Iska is considered the oldest person in Negros Occidental and in the Philippines. Her official declaration as the oldest person in the world at 124 years old is currently validated by the Guinness World Records."

City leaders Mayor Pedro Zayco, Jr. and Vice Mayor Raul Rivera and "all the people of Kabankalan City condole and pray with the family of Lola Iska in their period of bereavement. Lola Iska will always remain as our inspiration and pride," the announcement concluded.

A cause of death is currently under investigation, city public information officer Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines. Earlier this week, the city said the centenarian would be tested for COVID-19, though it was reported Susano did not show any symptoms leading up to her death.

Susano was born on Sept. 11, 1897, and was believed to be the only person alive who was born in the 19th century, though Guinness World Records was reportedly still working to verify her age as recently as September.

According to the Metro UK, she attributed her long-life to a plant-based diet and abstaining from alcohol use.

In February, a French nun believed to be the second-oldest living person in the world beat COVID-19, days before she celebrated her 117th birthday, according to reports.

Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January, but showed no symptoms, French media reported, according to the Associated Press.

"I didn't even realize I had it," she reportedly told French newspaper Var-Martin.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet 94-Year-Old Who Finally Received Her High School Diploma, Becoming Schools Oldest Graduate

Though she managed to recover, the centenarian, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, told France's BFM Television that she was not frightened by her bout with the deadly virus.