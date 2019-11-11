Texas Husband and Wife with Combined Age of 211 Named Oldest Couple in the World

Image zoom Courtesy Longhorn Village

Two lovebirds from Texas have claimed the Guinness World Record title of the oldest married couple in the world with their combined age of 211.

John Henderson, 106, and his wife, Charlotte, 105, will celebrate 80 years of marriage on Dec. 18, according to CNN. The two first met as students at the University of Texas in 1934, where John was playing football and Charlotte was studying to be a teacher.

For context, 1934 saw Adolf Hitler claim himself “Fuhrer” of Germany, Charles Lindbergh’s baby was kidnapped and murdered, and Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were killed in a shootout with the FBI.

Five years later, John and Charlotte married on December 14, 1939, according to the New York Daily News. It’s the exact day that Gone With the Wind had its premiere.

John is currently the oldest living former University of Texas football player, and the couple has attended at least one game every year for the last 84 years.

In an interview with Kaiser Health News in 2017, John gave a bit of advice for anyone looking to reaching his age. “Living in moderation,” he said. “We never overdo anything. Eat well. Sleep well. Don’t overdrink. Don’t overeat. And exercise regularly.”

Charlotte said that being married is likely what helped them become centenarians. “We had such a good time when John retired. We traveled a lot,” she said at the time. “We just stay busy all the time, and I’m sure that helps.”

The couple likes to have wine or a cocktail before dinner, they told Kaiser Health News, and neither of them smokes after John quit back in 1950.

They currently live in Longhorn Village, a retirement community for University of Texas alumni and staff, according to CNN.