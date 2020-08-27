A study of Americans over the age of 50 said kindness is among the most important attributes they're looking for in a partner

Majority of Older Americans Say That Physical Attraction Is No Longer Most Important in Dating

A study of Americans over the age of 50 said kindness is among the most important attributes they're looking for in a partner — and that they're less worried about appearance.

The study — which polled 1,000 Americans and was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Because Market, a personal care marketplace especially for seniors — said two in five confessed to being more nervous for their first date when they were older than as a young person.

When it comes to the best methods to meet someone, half said through friends and 43 percent have searched online, according to SWNS.

Results also found the key aspects of attraction have changed for respondents over time. Three in four said physical attraction was important to them as a young person looking for a partner, but now kindness ranked the highest with 79 percent.

Politeness rose in importance as people grew older, as did personality.

And seniors are overall embracing the perks that come with age. Three in five (61 percent) think the ability to spend time by themselves is one of the most liberating parts of growing old — making dating easier.