“Would you consider making girl's jeans with front pockets that are not fake,” the first-grader wrote

Old Navy Tells First-Grader They Plan to Develop Pockets in Girls' Jeans After She Writes Them a Letter

Old Navy Tells First-Grader They Plan to Develop Pockets in Girls Jeans After She Writes Them a Letter

Old Navy Tells First-Grader They Plan to Develop Pockets in Girls Jeans After She Writes Them a Letter Image zoom

A first-grader from Arkansas might be to thank for Old Navy creating real pockets in their girls' jeans.

Kamryn Gardner, of Evening Star Elementary School in Bentonville, Ark., wrote a letter to the clothing retailer asking them to make jeans with real pockets, just like the designs for boys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Dear Old Navy. I do not like that the front pockets of the girls' jeans are fake," Gardner wrote in a letter shared by Evening Star on Facebook.

She explained, "I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them."

Kamryn Gardner, Old Navy Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bentonville Schools

"Would you consider making girls jeans with front pockets that are not fake. Thank you for reading my request," the first-grader ended her letter.

Old Navy got back to her with a note revealing they plan to make the new product and sent her two pairs of jeans and jean shorts with real pockets in them.

"Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girl's jeans," a handwritten letter from Old Navy to Kamryn said. "The Old Navy kids product team appreciates your information, it's great feedback for us as we develop new product."

Kamryn Gardner, Old Navy Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Bentonville Schools

Gardner's elementary school proudly commended her, writing, "Now, that's using your voice! Way to go, Kamryn!"

Old Navy and Gap, Inc. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom and Daughter Recite Positive Affirmations

Another post from the Bentonville Schools Facebook page said, "Oh, the power of persuasion especially when you're adorable!"