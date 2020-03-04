Oklahoma Sheriff’s Deputy Rescues Elderly Woman, 4 Dogs From Burning House: 'It Was Instincts'

Image zoom Darren Watkins Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

An Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy raced into a burning home to save an elderly woman and her four dogs just in the nick of time.

K-9 Deputy Darren Watkins was the first on the scene after deputies were alerted to a structure fire in Toppers on Saturday at 4:45 a.m., the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When he arrived, he saw that the structure, which was abandoned, was fully engulfed in flames.

The house next door, however, was home to an elderly woman, and the blaze had started to spread there as well.

“The occupant of the residence was believed to be asleep and was not answering the door,” the release said.

So, Watkins jumped into action. He was ready to kick down the door, but noticed it was unlocked, and went inside to find that the attached garage was already totally up in flames.

“It was instincts,” he told CBS affiliate KOTV. “She wanted to get her dogs as I was trying to get her out and we made it happen.”

Image zoom The fire in Toppers Wagoner County Sheriff's Office

He rushed in to wake up the woman, who “became scared” and quickly started trying to gather her belongings, according to authorities.

“The [woman] also became worried about her four dogs. Deputy Watkins had to compel and lead the [woman] to safety,” the release said.

Once she was safely outside, Watkins made sure the dogs also made it out of the house, and the group was taken together to a safe location. As they did so, there was an explosion in the garage, according to the release.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott praised Watkins in the statement for his “selflessness, bravery and courage,” though Watkins told KOTV, “It’s just my job.”

“His quick actions saved the homeowner and her pets from a fiery death,” the release said. “Deputy Watkins went above and beyond his duties, by running into a burning house.”