Okla. Rep. Proposes ‘Bigfoot’ Hunting Season — But Official Says Creature Isn't Recognized

Bigfoot better invest in some nice running shoes if one lawmaker gets his way.

Rep. Justin Humphrey of Oklahoma recently proposed launching an official Bigfoot hunting season in the state, according to a press release. The legislation, House Bill 1648, would require hunters to purchase a license, and the Republican believes the initiative may draw more tourists to the state.

"Tourism is one of the biggest attractions we have in my House district," the state legislator, who was elected in 2016, explained. "Establishing an actual hunting season and issuing licenses for people who want to hunt Bigfoot will just draw more people to our already beautiful part of the state."

"It will be a great way for people to enjoy our area and to have some fun," he continued.

Humphrey doesn't want people to kill Bigfoot if it is finally found — he is working with the state wildlife and tourism departments to "craft final language for his bill that specifies only the trapping of Bigfoot," the press release stated.

"A lot of people don't believe in Bigfoot, but a lot of people do," Humphrey said in the release. "Just like some people like to go deer hunting, while some don't."

If passed, the hunting season would take place in October when the town of Honobia has its annual Bigfoot festival. Humphrey is also working on securing a $25,000 reward for the person who does nab Bigfoot.

"Having a license and a tag would give people a way to prove they participated in the hunt," he said. "Again, the overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they're at it, well hey, that's just an even bigger prize."

As of today, there is no solid evidence that an animal resembling Bigfoot — or other names the creature is known by, such as Sasquatch or Yeti — exists in the United States, or anywhere else.

"We use science-driven research, and we don't recognize Bigfoot in the state of Oklahoma," Micah Holmes of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation told ABC affiliate KOCO.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization said there have been possible sightings of Bigfoot in the United States as recently as October.

One report, posted earlier this month by a deer hunter, said the mythical creature may have been spotted in Washington.