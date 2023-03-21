Officer Who Was Pinned by Metal Gate in Freak Accident Dies 'After a Valiant Fight for His Life'

The single father of a 7-year-old son died three times but was revived following the accident at Oklahoma Christian School last week, according to the sheriff's office

March 21, 2023
Deputy Jeremy McCain
Photo: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

The Oklahoma County police officer who was critically injured in a freak accident involving a security gate last week has died.

On Monday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) announced that Deputy Jeremy McCain died "after a valiant fight for his life."

McCain sustained "severe crushing injuries" in the March 10 incident when his patrol car collided with the security gate as he attempted to leave Oklahoma Christian School, according to the sheriff's office.

The gate went through the windshield and pinned the 36-year-old deputy to his seat, according to The Oklahoman.

McCain died three times the night of the incident — at the scene of the crash, again at the emergency room of OU Medical Center as doctors massaged his heart and a third time while he underwent surgery. But first-responders and doctors revived him each time, OSCO Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said last week.

The deputy had been driving "less than 10 miles per hour," the sheriff told reporters after the accident. "Sometimes bad things just happen," he said at a press conference, "and this is just one of the things."

The OSCO said McCain, who was a single dad and school resource officer (SRO) "with an amazing sense of humor," will be "greatly missed" by his family and community.

Oklahoma Christian School, where McCain served as SRO, said in a statement Monday that the deputy "was one of the most well-loved people on our campus" and "was a constant source of joy and enthusiasm" at the school.

"He knew every child by name and made personal connections with many of them," the school continued in the statement. "This is heartbreaking for our community, as Deputy McCain made deep friendships across our campus. The loss of Deputy McCain is already being felt deeply among our community."

McCain was the father of a 7-year-old boy, who Johnson said is autistic.

The sheriff's office previously shared a photo of McCain holding his son's "favorite" toy pirate during his stay at Oklahoma University Medical Center.

"He has a kiddo here who needs his dad," Johnson said at the time. "Jeremy is everything to his kid."

McCain's body received a police escort from OU Medical to the coroner's office on Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

An exact cause of death has not been released.

