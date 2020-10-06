Dr. Clyde Cain was reportedly a regular at the men's prayer breakfast on Tuesdays at the First Baptist Church of Edmond

Oklahoma Man Dies After Being Hit by Car in Church Parking Lot On His 85th Birthday

An Oklahoma man was tragically killed in an accident outside of his church on his 85th birthday.

Dr. Clyde Cain was leaving a Bible study at the First Baptist Church of Edmond on Tuesday morning when one of his friends accidentally hit him with his car, Fox 25 reported.

Edmond police told the outlet that Cain was a regular at the church's Tuesday morning men's prayer breakfast, which he was leaving when the driver did not see him and struck Cain with his vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation, Fox 25 reported, and there is no evidence that the driver was impaired or had intent on hitting Cain. Police are reportedly investigating Cain's death as an accident, but any charges would go through the District Attorney.

Edmond police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The church's pastor, Blake Gideon, told the outlet that it was a difficult situation for the church community.

"This is one of those situations where you’re like, 'Okay, God, I’m trying to make sense of this, but I’m having a hard time, to be honest, as a pastor,' " Gideon said.

"But we always come back to realize even if we can’t understand it, we know that the Lord is good and he has purpose in it," Gideon added.

The church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.