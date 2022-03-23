The high school students had reportedly left campus for lunch when the tragic collision occurred

6 Oklahoma High School Students Killed in Crash with Semi Truck: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A small Oklahoma town is mourning the loss of six female high school students who died in a car accident Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., after the small passenger vehicle the Tishomingo High School students were driving in collided with a semi truck, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told NBC News. The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 377 and State Highway 22, and the condition of the truck driver remains unclear, The New York Times reported.

According to NBC, the students were headed off campus for lunch. Their identities have not been released.

"Our prayers are with each of the families involved and our community. This is an absolute tragedy which will have lifelong effects," the Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "This community and families need our support and prayers at this time."

The sheriff's office added that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.

The Tishomingo Police Department, ODPS and OHS did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tishomingo Public Schools were opened Wednesday to focus on the emotional well-being of the student body, TPS superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a statement.

"We feel it is imperative that we inform you that our district has suffered a great loss today involving high school students. Our hearts are broken, and we are grieving with our students and staff," Waitman wrote, adding that counselors would be available to students through the day and evening.

Images from the scene of the crash show the small, black passenger vehicle completely destroyed.

"Today is a sad day in Oklahoma. Sarah and I are mourning the six young lives lost today and praying for their families," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted shortly after the crash.