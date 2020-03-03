Oklahoma College Recruiter Fired After Lining Students Up by Skin Color as School Apologizes

Image zoom Oklahoma Christian University Google Maps

A college recruiter from an Oklahoma university was fired after he conducted an “inappropriate and hurtful” exercise with high school students that encouraged them to line up based on skin color and hair texture.

The recruiter, from Oklahoma Christian University, was at Harding Charter Preparatory School in Oklahoma City on Feb. 24 to meet with juniors when the incident occurred, according to a statement from Principal Steven Stefanick that was obtained by PEOPLE.

“What led from the session was an exercise involving inappropriate and hurtful statements, which will never be tolerated in our school community,” Stefanick wrote. “The sequence of events are that the staff members of Harding Charter Preparatory, stunned and distraught with the students, were quick to react by going to school administration immediately while some staff remained with the students.”

Student Korey Todd told NBC affiliate KFOR that the recruiter, who was white, “barely talked about” Oklahoma Christian, and instead asked the students to take part in the exercise.

“He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game.’ He said, ‘OK, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion,’ ” Todd said.

Afterward, the students were asked to reorganize themselves once again — this time based on hair texture.

“He told us nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front,” student Rio Brown told KFOR. “Teachers left. They were crying and they were offended. Their faces just look disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, ‘That’s not OK.’ ”

Todd added that the hair comment was when he felt “uncomfortable, like, ‘OK, this isn’t right.’”

University President John DeSteiguer told KFOR in a statement that the recruiter has since been fired, as admissions leadership at the school “did not approve the inappropriate activity in advance.”

He also said that admissions staff would visit Harding to personally apologize to staff and students on behalf of the university.

During the visit, KFOR reported that DeSteiguer said the university plans to implement mandatory cultural sensitivity training for employees.

“I’m very ashamed and embarrassed,” he reportedly told students and staff. “I’m mad about this. This doesn’t represent Oklahoma Christian, so I just want to apologize to the students.”

He also called the exercise “offensive, harmful and inappropriate,” according to ABC News.

The fired recruiter, Cedric Sunray, responded to his firing and to backlash with a lengthy statement to The Christian Chronicle, in which he defended his teaching methods as “unorthodox, humorous, challenging, and, most importantly, necessary.”

“My black and non-black students, their families, my colleagues and others will attest to this and be quick to support my character, intention and more typical results,” he wrote.

“Nothing I spoke at Harding Charter Preparatory during an initial ‘ice-breaker’ session had any intention of promoting a racist agenda. My presentations are the opposite. They are intended to take a hard look at issues such as this. The most dangerous things in education are those we are unwilling to discuss. And sometimes when those discussions occur, misunderstanding and even anger can be the result.”

He wrote that he has completed the same presentation 87 different times, but that he did not want the situation to “discredit the institution” at Oklahoma Christian.

“My words are my own,” he wrote.