Oklahoma Megachurch Cancels Large 'Friendsgiving' Event After Backlash amid Ongoing Pandemic

Instead of hosting the event, the church decided to instead give out meals to those in need

A megachurch in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has opted to cancel a large Thanksgiving gathering after receiving backlash about the event amid the ongoing pandemic.

After advertising an in-person "Friendsgiving" event that tasked churchgoers with bringing a friend or neighbor to the gathering, the Victory Church canceled it, instead donating and administering food packages to those in need, according to NBC News.

"We did not have the Friendsgiving event today that we do every year. This year we changed it up and gave away boxed meals with turkeys, hams and dry goods for those in need to take home and prepare for their families," a spokesperson for the church told NBC News in a statement, adding that they have given out over 13 million meals so far this year.

The church also told the outlet that they continued hosting services over the weekend, but operated at half-capacity and posted "signage for social distancing and mask" wearing. They also assured they implemented "extra cleaning and disinfecting of our facilities, and hand sanitizing stations throughout."

"As a church in our community," a rep for Victory said, "we are here to serve those who choose to walk in our doors, but we also offer our services online for those members or families that choose to watch from home."

A spokesperson for Victory Church did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Last week, the church faced backlash for hosting a large indoor concert as coronavirus cases are on the rise. According to data compiled by The New York Times, Oklahoma saw an average of 2,886 new cases per day last week, which was 66 percent higher than the average two weeks prior.

One person tweeted that the church "should be ashamed" for hosting the concert, adding "people are going to die because you've prioritized making money." Another user wrote, "Victory Church in Tulsa ignoring reality. I’m speechless."

"I understand we’re all trying to do our part. We are, as a church, but we are a church. We’re not going to reject people and push people out because they take their mask off," Victory's pastor, Paul Daugherty, told KJRH about criticism of the large concert, which saw crowds close together, some without face coverings, in photos on social media.

Per local public health guidelines in Tulsa, events with 500 people or more are required to submit a COVID-19 safety plan to the local health department for approval, two weeks before the gathering. The health department told KJRH that they did not get a safety plan application from Victory for last week's concert.