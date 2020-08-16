Oklahoma Boy, 9, in Foster Care Receives Over 5,000 Adoption Submissions After Pleading for a Family

"I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad," Jordan said in a July interview

A 9-year-old boy from Oklahoma may be one step closer to finding a forever home.

In July, Jordan touched the hearts of many across the country when he was interviewed by local news station KFOR about being in foster care. Since then, his permanency planning worker told Fox 4 that the department received over 5,000 adoption submissions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with,” said Christopher Marlowe, a OKDHS Permanency Planning worker who is working on Jordan's case.

During the viral interview, Jordan was asked what he would wish for if he was given three wishes. “To have a family, and family, family. Those are the only wishes I have,” the 9-year-old said.

“The reason it’s important is so I could have some people to talk to any time I need to,” Jordan added. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

According to Fox 4, hundreds of people were touched by the child's plea and began calling in from states all across the country to inquire about adopting Jordan, who has been in foster care for six years.

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad. I don’t really care,” Jordan said in the July interview.

In the past, the department had a couple of families that expressed interest in adopting Jordan, but after doing disclosures, they decided not to move forward with the process, according to Marlowe.

“Even for a child that’s been through custody, he’s been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids,” Marlowe told Fox 4.

To make things even more heartbreaking, Jordan's biological brother, Braison, was adopted without him last year. However, with the thousands of new submissions, Marlowe is hopeful that they will find Jordan his forever family.