Oklahoma Boy, 12, Helps Save Toddler Locked in Hot Car by Breaking Windshield with Ratchet Strap

An Oklahoma toddler is safe after being left alone in a locked, hot car on a summer day — and he has a 12-year-old good samaritan to thank.

Ben Theriot was hailed a hero by Tulsa police on Tuesday after he broke into the car with a ratchet strap and pulled the 2-year-old boy to safety, Fox News reported.

The heat index that day was 116 degrees, according to local affiliate Fox23.

“Within minutes, that child could have passed out and became ill from a heat injury. Time was of the essence in that situation,” Officer Jeanne Pierce told News on 6. “We’d rather have a broken windshield than a child death. Any individual wouldn’t be in trouble with us in that situation because they saved the life of that child.”

Theriot was on the way to buy shoes with his mom Nikki Fields at a local shopping center when he heard the screams of the toddler coming from the backseat of a nearby vehicle in the parking lot.

As Fields got on the phone for help, Theriot grabbed a ratchet strap in his mom’s car to free the child.