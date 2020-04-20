Oil Prices Go Negative For First Time Ever as Lack of Demand Leads to Surplus

Image zoom Vita Jureviciene/AP/Shutterstock

Oil prices in the United States crashed into negative territory for the first time ever on Monday, marking a record low.

As the coronavirus continues to force much of the world into lockdown, and in turn halts the economy, U.S. oil futures dipped below $0 a barrel, the lowest level since oil futures trading began in 1983, according to CNN.

Oil scheduled to be delivered in June fell 12 percent to about $22 a barrel on Monday — but the May benchmark “actually fell into negative territory, suggesting people who had oil to sell were willing to pay people to take it off their hands,” The New York Times reported.

As the Times explained, the struggling economy means demand is down, and as oil storage tanks reach capacity, there are fewer and fewer places to store the excess oil, which is currently being stockpiled on barges out at sea.

Meanwhile, Brent, the global benchmark, fell about 4 percent to just under $27 a barrel, CNN reported.

A deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others was reached on April 12, and said those involved would cut 9.7 million barrels a day in production beginning in May, according to the Times.

Still, some, like Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, it’s not enough to “avoid inventories rapidly building up,” the Times reported.

Despite the negative dip, CNBC reported that the June contract, which expires in May, was a better reflection of the market’s reality at $20.43 per barrel, an 18 percent drop.

“There is still a lot of crude on the water right now that is going to refineries that do not need it,” Helima Croft, global head of commodities strategy at RBC Capital, told CNBC’s Squawk Box. “Right now we don’t see any near-term relief for this oil market … we remain really concerned for the outlook on oil near-term.”

In addition to tanking the economy, COVID-19 has infected at least 770,138 people and killed 37,186 people in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to the Times.

