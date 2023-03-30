2 Ohio Women on Birthday Trip in New Mexico Are Missing After Checking Out of Their Hotel

Authorities and loved ones are holding out hope for the "safe return" of two Ohio women who went missing while on vacation in New Mexico.

Robyn Renee Bodine, 46, and Tracie Shoe, 52, were vacationing in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, at the Riverbend Hot Spring when they went missing, according to police.

The women checked out of their hotel on Tuesday morning and "were supposed to be heading in their rental car toward Phoenix/Mesa airport in Arizona" to fly home, police said. However, their rental car, a white Toyota 4 door sedan, was never turned in, nor did the women make their flight home.

In a family message shared by the Truth or Consequence Police Department on Wednesday, loved ones said neither woman had "been in contact with anyone in the last 24 hours."

"Police everywhere have been contacted, airports, records searched. Nothing is giving us any help," Bodine's daughter wrote in the message.

"We have exhausted all efforts and I'm just hoping to post this and maybe it reaches somewhere beneficial," Bodine's daughter shared. "Please, please, please keep my family in your prayers."

RELATED VIDEO: Grandparents Who'd Been Together 70 Years Found Dead on Nebraska Road 2 Months After Going Missing

The two women, both from Brookville, have been friends for several years, Bodine's daughter, Taylor Moberly, told CBS affiliate WHIO-TV.

Although her mother did not share many details about the trip with her, Moberly told the outlet her mom wanted to go to Riverbend Hot Springs for her birthday, which was on Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Moberly told the outlet the friends left Ohio on Saturday and arrived at the hot springs on Monday.

Although details about where they went after checking out of the airport on Tuesday morning aren't known, a friend of Shoe's, Jennifer Lightcap, told WHIO-TV that she thought they planned to go on a hike before going to the airport.

Lightcap went on to say that calls to both women are going "straight to voicemail."

"We're not sure if a battery has gone dead or what has happened," the friend said. "But they are not responding, not answering on social media."

The Brookville Police Department said they have opened an investigation.

As of Wednesday, they said they had spoken with family members, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Truth or Consequence Police Department as well the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

"We ask that you keep Robyn, Tracie, and their families in your thoughts and prayers and remain optimistic for their safe return to our community," they wrote in a statement.

Any one with information about Shoe and Bodine's whereabouts are asked to contact the Truth or Consequences Police Department at 575) 894-7111.