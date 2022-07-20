Ohio Woman 'So Thankful' for Help from Beachgoers After Surviving Shark Attack in Florida

"My boyfriend was out with me and kind of saw the fin of the shark afterwards and started to swat at its face," survivor Tasa Summers recalled

An Ohio woman is recovering at home after being attacked by a shark in Florida.

Tasa Summers, 40, was vacationing with her boyfriend in Daytona Beach Shores on Saturday when she was bitten while wading in the water, according to NBC affiliate WESH and CBS station WKMG-TV.

Luckily, Summers only suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Expressing gratitude for everyone who stepped up to help during the scary incident, she told WKMG-TV, "I'm just so thankful."

Volusia County Beach Safety said the incident took place just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to WESH and The Daytona News-Journal.

Beach officials said Summers was in waist-deep water when she was bitten in her lower leg, the outlets reported.

"My first instinct was just to scream," she told WESH. "Then, I really tried to make sure I didn't fall back into the water because I didn't know if it would — I didn't know if I fell back, if it would go after my arm or another part of my body."

Then, Summers' boyfriend stepped in to help.

"My boyfriend was out with me and kind of saw the fin of the shark afterwards and started to swat at its face," she told WESH.

Beachgoers also assisted her after she reached shore. "Thankfully, there was a nurse there. She used one of the hotel employees' belt to make a tourniquet," Summers told the outlet.

Afterwards, Summers was taken to a local hospital and received eight stitches, according to WESH and WKMG-TV.

Despite her injuries, Summers believes the situation could have been worse as there were families and children nearby at the time.

This is the fifth report of a shark bite reported in Volusia County of 2022, according to WESH and the News-Journal.

In 2021 the United States led all countries with 47 confirmed cases of unprovoked shark bites, or 64% of the global total, according to the University of Florida. The number of U.S. shark bites is up 42% from 2020, which saw 33 incidents occur.