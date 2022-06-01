Ohio Woman, 25, Gored and Tossed '10 Feet Into the Air' by Bison at Yellowstone National Park
An Ohio woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Monday, according to authorities.
The 25-year-old from Gove City approached the bison as it walked near the boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
"Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air," they wrote.
The woman was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with "a puncture wound and other injuries," park officials said. Additional details were not shared by the park, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Two other individuals also came within 25 yards of the bison involved in Monday's attack, the parks service said.
Visitors at Yellowstone National Park are required to "remain more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison," according to the agency's release.
Monday's attack is "the first reported incident in 2022" of a visitor getting too close to a vision "and the bison responding to the threat by goring the individual," park officials said.
The "unpredictable" bovine "can run three times faster than humans" and has "injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal."
In general, visitors are asked to stay at least 25 yards away from all large animals including elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes, they said. For bears and wolves, visitors are required to maintain at least 100 yards in distance.
"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached," the agency explained in Tuesday's release. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space."
"If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity," they added.