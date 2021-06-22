53-Year-Old Ohio Woman Dies on Grand Canyon Trail as Temperature Hits 115 Degrees

The woman likely died of heat-related causes, the National Park Service said

A woman from Ohio who hiked the Grand Canyon this weekend likely died from a heat-related condition, park officials said.

Michelle Meder, 53, was in the middle of a multi-day backpacking trip when she became "disoriented and later unconscious" while hiking through the popular tourist destination, Grand Canyon National Park officials said in a news release.

Park Rangers were alerted to the situation on Sunday afternoon and found Meder dead along Grand Canyon's Tonto Trail. Temperatures reached as high as 115 degrees in the area, they said.

"Park Rangers at Grand Canyon National Park are strongly urging visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks," officials said.

According to the hiking website AllTrails, the Tonto Trail is rated "difficult" and is recommended for only the most experienced Grand Canyon hikers. The trail, which can take four to five days to traverse, stretches just over 27 miles.

Grand Canyon Park officials warned that rescue efforts can be slowed during the summer months due to limited staff.

"Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death," they said, adding that some areas in the park can soar to 120 degrees.

"Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather," officials added.

In March, the body of a 40-year-old man from Kentucky was found days after he went missing at the park. He was found 465 feet below the Grand Canyon's rim, the National Park Service said.

Around the same time, rangers also found the body of 31-year-old Lillian Meyn of Woodside, California, near Trailview Overlook along Hermit Road.