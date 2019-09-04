Woman Dies in Lightning Strike While Jogging at Cemetery Weeks Before 1-Year Wedding Anniversary

Image zoom Matt (left) and Danielle Brosious Ashley Rose Photography

Family and friends are mourning the death of a 27-year-old woman who was fatally struck by lightning on Friday while jogging at a cemetery in Ohio.

Danielle Brosious, her mother and a friend were jogging in Cincinnati’s Spring Grove Cemetery that evening when a storm rolled through, prompting the group to take cover under a large oak tree, WCPO and WLWT reported. All three women were hit in a lightning strike, according to WLWT.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Brosious died as a result of her injuries. Her exact cause of death has not been declared.

“Dani was a loving, family oriented, and caring person. She always put others first and was the glue that held a lot of us together,” her obituary states. “She never met a stranger. Her infectious smile lit up the room and drew people to her. Dani took pride in being the best friend she could be and never fell short.”

A Spring Grove Cemetery spokesperson said that just before the lightning strike, the women had turned down a ride from a security guard who saw the storm approaching, WLWT reported. Brosious’ mother was not seriously injured in the incident but the other woman remained hospitalized on Tuesday.

“Spring Grove is deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Spring Grove Cemetery president Gary M. Freytag told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Our hearts go out to the victims and their families.”

Spring Grove Cemetery officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Image zoom Matt and Danielle Brosious Ashley Rose Photography

The death came just weeks before Brosious and her husband Matt Brosious were set to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in November, WLWT reported.

Friends of Brosious shared tributes on social media, including photos of the couple in the posts.

“This is heartbreaking,” Jenny Costello wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post. “Every once in a while you meet a bride who you just know is different and special, almost magical. Dani was one of those people. She was fun, charming, and sweet and you could just tell that everyone she met fell in love with her. She had a very close group of friends that you know is once in a lifetime.”

Another person, Katie Devlin, wrote: “I’ll always remember Dani for her love of fun, family and throwing back a couple beers. Life is short and it’s later than we think, hug your loved ones extra tight today and every day.”

Cincinnati police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.