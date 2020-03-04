Video Captures Emotional Moment Ohio Teen Cries Tears of Joy Ringing the Cancer-Free Bell

An Ohio teen had trouble holding back his tears recently as he rang a cancer-free bell and celebrated the end of what has been a long medical journey.

For close to four years, Matt Driscoll has been undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of blood and bone marrow cancer that he was diagnosed with in 2016, according to Good Morning America.

After enduring hundreds of rounds of chemotherapy, the 19-year-old college freshman finally got to turn a new page on his health a few weeks ago by ringing a bell at Akron Children’s Hospital’s Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, signifying the end of his battle with cancer.

The emotional moment was captured in a video obtained by the outlet, showing Matt, with tears in his eyes, excitedly ringing the bell as his friends, family, and hospital staff cheered for him.

“When I walked through the hallway, I was getting flashbacks of what I been through over the last three and a half years,” Matt told GMA. “To finally been done with it was overwhelming … that was, without a doubt, the happiest day of my life.”

RELATED: Girl, 4, Celebrates End of Radiation Cancer Treatment Dressed as an Adorable Stormtrooper

Matt was a sophomore at his Akron high school when his world was rocked by the unexpected cancer diagnosis nearly four years ago, GMA reported.

“Never in a million years did I expect to be dealt with this card,” Matt explained to GMA.

The news was especially surprising to the teen because he said he was healthy and played multiple sports growing up.

“I played basketball and football my entire life and was in great shape,” Matt shared with the outlet. “I didn’t know how to accept it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Four-Month-Old Rings ‘Cancer-Free’ Bell

After coming to terms with his diagnosis, Matt maintained a positive outlook on the situation as he received endless support from his parents, Ann and Jerry Driscoll, as well as his friends and coaches.

“Ten percent is what happens to you, and 90 percent is how you react to it,” Matt told GMA of the way he approached his cancer journey.

Now in remission, Matt is studying business at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — and his team of doctors anticipates nothing but good things to come in the future.

“Matt will lead a happy life thanks to some help from his doctors at Akron Children’s Hospital, and support from friends and family,” the hospital told GMA.