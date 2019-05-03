Ohio High School Student Not Attending Prom After Racist Promposal Sign

An Ohio student will not be attending prom after a picture of a racist prom proposal sign circulated on social media.

The student, who has not been identified, was pictured holding a sign that read “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u for prom.”

Following the racist sign, Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the student “is not attending the prom.”

USA Today reported that the student does not attend Clear Fork High School, but lives in the district.

“I want to make it clear that our school district is disappointed in this situation,” Wyckoff said in the statement. “Our student body should not be defined by a single act of a student who did not think his action through. This is a teachable moment for this student in particular and for all students.”

“This type of speech regardless of the occasion is inappropriate. It is hurtful to everyone,” the statement continued.

According to the statement, the student is “remorseful” and has removed the post that contained the picture of the sign.

Wyckoff added: “I want everyone to remember this is a child and adolescent who made a bad decision and is learning a lesson the hard way.”

According to CNN, Wyckoff said that the student had apologized on social media.

“I’m sorry for upsetting anyone, I didn’t mean it like that. I’m really sorry, I will say sorry to anyone,” Wyckoff told CNN that the student wrote. “I didn’t mean to hurt you or anything like that, it was just for a laugh. I’m sorry, I really am. I’ll say it to your face or anything really.”

In 2018, a Florida high school student drew controversy for holding a sign with a similar phrase written on it. It’s unclear whether the Ohio student knew of this sign.