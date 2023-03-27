Ohio State Student, 19, Dies After Reportedly Falling From Hotel Balcony in Mexico While Helping a Guest

An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed the death of Henry Meacock, who reportedly died in Puerto Vallarta while on a trip during spring break

By
Published on March 27, 2023 01:13 PM
We are truly heartbroken at the passing of Henry Meacock, a WHS Varsity Golf Alumni
Photo: Westfield High School Boys Golf Team Twitter

A college student from New Jersey has died after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony while in Mexico during spring break.

Ohio State University student Henry Meacock died on March 15 at age 19, according to his obituary.

Meacock was working toward a degree in finance, an Ohio State spokesperson said in a statement, obtained by PEOPLE.

"The Ohio State community has suffered a tragic loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Henry Meacock," the spokesperson said.

The New York Post reported that Meacock was on spring break when he fell from the third floor of the Melia Hotel in Puerto Vallarta.

The hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Jalisco state attorney general and medical examiner said the victim had tried to jump from balcony to balcony, per the Post's report. His death is believed to be accidental.

Numerous Facebook users from his hometown of Westfield reportedly suggested that Meacock had been attempting to fetch a phone or ID when he fell.

Meacock was born in England, and moved to the United States when he was 3 years old, per his obituary. He is remembered for his "infectious laugh" and being "the most genuine soul."

"He oozed kindness wherever he went and never judged others or tried to change anyone's mind but at the same time held on to his beliefs," the obituary says. "He was a gentleman to his very core and as genuine a person you could ever wish to meet."

Meacock previously attended Westfield High School in New Jersey, according to his former golf team.

"We are truly heartbroken at the passing of Henry Meacock, a WHS Varsity Golf Alumni," the team said last Monday on Twitter. "Henry was such an easy-going and positive young man who was always smiling and loved to play golf."

Meacock's funeral was held Saturday at Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church in Westfield, according to the Post.

Counseling services have been made available to students and employees at Ohio State in wake of Meacock's death, according to the school spokesperson.

A bar near Ohio State named Threes Above High has announced that it's hosting a fundraiser Monday night to support Meacock's family in wake of his death, with 100% of the profits going to the young man's loved ones.

