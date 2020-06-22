Scout, 14, and Chasey Scaravilli, 12, were reportedly killed after a brick pillar collapsed on their hammock

Ohio Sisters, 14 and 12, Killed in Hammock Collapse: They’ll 'Be with Me Forever,' Says Dad

Two young Ohio sisters who family members say shared an incredibly close bond were killed last week after a brick pillar holding up their hammock collapsed.

Scout, 14, and Chasey Scaravilli, 12, were remembered Saturday at a Celebration of Life event, just about one week after the tragic accident occurred at their home in Cleveland Heights, NBC affiliate WKYC reported.

“I got a lot of love from them and I smothered them with kisses to a fault. But they are going to be with me forever,” dad JJ Scaravilli told the outlet.

Scout and Chasey were lying in a hammock that was tied to a tree and a brick pillar when the pillar collapsed on them around 7:45 p.m. local time on June 14, Fox affiliate WJW reported.

They were freed from beneath the bricks and transported to a local hospital, but died several hours later, according to Cleveland Heights Police, who did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I don’t blame anybody, I don’t blame myself, I don’t blame those girls,” JJ Scaravilli told WKYC. “I looked at it 100 times. I never thought a brick pillar would come down like that – it was never in my mind.”

Scout was a rising ninth-grader, while Chasey was going to be in seventh grade, according to Hathaway Brown, the all-girls private school they attended in Shaker Heights.

“The entire HB community is saddened by the loss of the Scaravilli sisters; they will be greatly missed by so many friends, classmates, and teachers. Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to their family,” Head of School Fran Bisselle said in a statement.

In their joint obituary, the girls were remembered by family members for their tight bond and differing — but equally special — personalities.

Mom Heidi described Scout as “selfless” and like a second mother to Chasey, who was a “quick-witted firecracker.”

“[Scout] always saw the best in everyone and gave us encouragement. She was the one who brought us all together,” her parents said.

Chasey, meanwhile, had a “clever sassiness,” a “creative and magical soul” and a “knack for getting what she wanted.”

“They were charming. They were sweet. They were powerful. They were adored,” said dad JJ.