'I Love This!' Ohio Nursing Home Residents Slip Down Water Slide in Sweet Viral Video

You’re never too old for a bit of summer fun!

Residents at the Oaks at Northpointe in Zanesville, Ohio, slid into summer with a slip-and-slide outside the nursing home on June 7 — and video footage of the sweet outing has been celebrated on social media.

“All the residents loved it!” says Jackie Altier, 35, the executive director of Oaks at Northpointe. “They said that the slip-and-slide event brought back their childhood. They said it reminded them of the good times that they used to have with their families and their kids, and when they were kids. They had a blast.”

Video footage showed 94-year-old Millie going down the water slide with the help of a nurse, therapist and another staff member as part of the Senior Health and Wellness Day event. Altier says 30 of the facility’s 98 residents participated in the slip-and-slide event. The youngest participant is 62 and Millie is the oldest.

“She went down the slide three times! She loved it,” Altier tells PEOPLE. “I have three different videos of Millie on the slide and as she’s coming down she’s yelling, ‘I love it! I love this!’ She said …. the only thing she’d change is she wanted to go down the whole hill, but we could only go down half of it.”

Altier says the event was Millie’s idea. After staff held a sledding event for the residents in February, Millie described to them what they believed to be a water slide — as it turns out, she actually meant parasailing, Altier says. Still, the doting staff worked to bring her vision to life.

“We immediately started talking about how we could do this safely,” Altier tells PEOPLE. “We went with a duck because of the head, that would provide support for the people who wouldn’t be stable in a seated position without that support. We used gait belts. We chose a location close to the curb so that way we could transfer the patient onto the duck.”

The video has been viewed more than 8 million times and has more than 122,804 shares. Altier says no one at the facility expected the video to get so much attention.

“We’re completely shocked. I said, ‘Oh my gosh! Millie’s famous!’ ” Altier recalls. “One day when we were coming down the hall, [Millie] stopped me and she goes, ‘I don’t know if you know this, but I’m famous. So I’m gonna start charging for my signature.'”

Altier says the event was such a hit, they plan to do it again next month.

“We’re doing a staycation at the Oaks in July, and they want the slip-and-slide to come back,” she tells PEOPLE.