Ohio Police Offer to X-Ray Candy for Concerned Families After Needles Found in 'Tampered' Sweets

"We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing," police said in a statement

Police in Ohio issued a warning after receiving two separate reports of a sewing needle being found inside Halloween candy.



On Halloween, the Fostoria Police Department shared that an "observant child" reported receiving a tampered Kit Kat while trick-or-treating that night.

"Why….why would anyone do this? We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing," police wrote alongside a photograph that showed the needle in the unwrapped chocolate.



According to Today, police say a sewing needle was also discovered inside a package of Sour Patch Kids in a separate incident.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Later on Sunday, police shared that they had not received any additional reports of tampered candy.

"Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community," Chief Keith Loreno said in a statement.



Police do not yet know where the candy came from, although an investigation is ongoing.