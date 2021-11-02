Ohio Police Offer to X-Ray Candy for Concerned Families After Needles Found in 'Tampered' Sweets
"We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing," police said in a statement
Police in Ohio issued a warning after receiving two separate reports of a sewing needle being found inside Halloween candy.
On Halloween, the Fostoria Police Department shared that an "observant child" reported receiving a tampered Kit Kat while trick-or-treating that night.
"Why….why would anyone do this? We've all heard of these types of things happening, but to actually have someone do this in our community is truly disturbing," police wrote alongside a photograph that showed the needle in the unwrapped chocolate.
According to Today, police say a sewing needle was also discovered inside a package of Sour Patch Kids in a separate incident.
RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trick-or-Treating in Atlanta: 'Heartbreaking'
Later on Sunday, police shared that they had not received any additional reports of tampered candy.
"Although we only are aware of 2 pieces of candy being involved, we take this seriously and are appalled that anyone would be so demented as to want to hurt children in our community," Chief Keith Loreno said in a statement.
Police do not yet know where the candy came from, although an investigation is ongoing.
"We're trying to narrow down the routes that were taken by the children during their trick-or-treat," Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno told Today, noting that fortunately, there had been no reports of injury.
The Fostoria Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
Concerned parents were also invited to bring their candy in to be X-rayed on Monday.
"Both Fostoria Police and ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital feel that it is best to take every reasonable action possible to keep our children safe and to help parents make an informed decision with any candy their children received," police said in a statement.
Anyone who may have information about the tampered candy is asked to call Fostoria Police at 419-435-8573.