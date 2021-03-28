"People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough. I want to show you something," said Lee Wong, who served 20 years as an active duty member of the Army

Ohio Official Shows Military Scars to Call Out Anti-Asian Violence: 'Is This Patriot Enough?'

Asian Americans are speaking out amid a recent wave of hate crimes across the United States.

Recently, a video of Ohio politician Lee Wong went viral after he removed his jacket and unbuttoned his shirt at a meeting of the West Chester Board of Trustees to make a powerful statement. The 69-year-old explained that he came to the U.S. when he was 18 years old, right out of high school, and served 20 years as an active duty member of the Army.

"People question my patriotism, that I don't look American enough," Wong said, pointing to his face. "I want to show you something. Because I'm not afraid. I don't have to live in fear, intimidation or insults."

Then, Wong revealed a long scar across his chest. "Here is my proof. This is sustained through my service in the U.S. military. Now is this patriot enough?" he said.

Lee Wong shows scars from military and condemns anti-Asian violence

"Prejudice is hate," Wong said as he buttoned his dress shirt back up. "And that hate can be changed. We are human. We need to be kinder, gentler to one another. Because we are all the same. We are one human being on this Earth."

He later spoke to The Cincinnati Enquirer about why he decided to bare his scars and speak on the topic. "The timing was right in light of what's happening in this country. In that moment, I don't know what came over me," Wong said. "I just knew I had to say something."

A video of Wong's speech, which was uploaded Friday to Twitter by Associated Press reporter James LaPorta, has since accumulated more than 4.6 million views.

Wong's speech was publicly shared amid the rise of racist incidents against Asians.

On March 16, eight people were killed in shootings across three Atlanta-area spas. Though authorities said there's no evidence suggesting the suspect was motivated by race, six of the victims were Asian women.

Then on March 17, a 75-year-old Asian American woman, named Xiao Zhen Xie, used a wooden board to fight back after she was punched by a white man in San Francisco, California. (Steven Jenkins was arrested at the scene, after previously attacking 83-year-old Ngoc Pham.)

In addition, a report released this week by Stop AAPI Hate revealed there have been nearly 3,800 hate incidents during the pandemic.