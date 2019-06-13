Ohio Officer Saves Six Lives Within Two Hours: 'You Never Know What's in Store for You'

When Patrolman Aaron Franklin of Massillon, Ohio, started his shift on Monday morning, he never expected to turn into a hero just a few hours later.

Franklin had been working for an hour when he got a call that there were juveniles trapped in water, according to The Akron Beacon Journal. When he arrived at the scene a “frantic teenager” told him that his friends had been swept into the culvert that carried Sippo Creek to the Tuscarawas River.

He then made his way down a slippery embankment, hung onto a tree and spotted two boys. The friend, who had managed to escape, told Franklin that others might have been swept further into the pipe so Franklin called for more help, the news outlet reports.

With other officers and firefighters, Franklin managed to rescue the two boys and their two friends. One of the teenagers, the outlet reports, “had traveled under the city about half a mile throughout the culvert, where he was able to cling to a ladder in an access tower near state Route 21 and Tremont Avenue.”

Image zoom IndieOnline.com

When Franklin, who is an Army Veteran, spoke to the news outlet, he said water rescues isn’t something you can ever plan for.

“It’s more making a split second decision of what I should do, what I can do and what am I going to do,” he said.

If Franklin’s day wasn’t dramatic enough, he was then called to a vehicle crash, and when he arrived “the vehicle still was in gear, and the driver was slumped over the wheel,” according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Bystanders told Franklin to hurry because the man was turning blue, and when he arrived the man had a faint pulse. He tilted his head back to clear his airway.

People assumed it was a heroin overdose, and someone quickly went to get a Narcan kit from Franklin’s car.

“It wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last time I use Narcan,” Franklin told the news outlet. “But, it was the first time I’d administer it on somebody lying in an active roadway.”

It quickly kicked in — and saved his life. The man’s pulse became stronger and he was gasping when he woke up.

“My stance is every day in this line of work you show up and you never know what’s in store for you,” Franklin told the Akron Beacon Journal.

He added: “Deep down, I hope, at least on that day, I did my job.”