Muriel Michael died days after her fiancé Xavier Brown and their three kids were killed in a car crash in Ohio

Ohio Mom of 3 Dead Days After Crash That Killed Her Fiancé and Kids: 'Five Beautiful Angels'

Muriel Michael killed in the crash were Xavier Brown, 25, of Wauseon; Deklin Jankowski, 9; Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs Brown, 1.

A mother of three has died following a car crash that also killed her fiancé and children, authorities have announced.

Muriel Michael died from injuries she suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Ohio over the weekend, the Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Her fiancé Xavier Brown and son Deklin Jankowski, 9, died at the scene, WTVG reported. Her two younger children, Aurora Michael, 7, and Riggs William Brown, 1, were flown to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center but did not survive.

Muriel, 28, was driving in Fulton County on Saturday evening when the driver of an SUV hit her car after failing to stop, the patrol told the AP.

The driver of the other vehicle was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet said. The crash remains under investigation.

"Five beautiful angels left this earthly place to be amongst the stars this week of March 26, 2022," an online obituary established for the family reads. "Both of our families are saddened to lose these five souls, but know they are together during the greatest journey there is in heaven."

"If you knew this family, you would know they were exceptional from day one," the statement added.

According to the obit, Riggs was the biological child of Brown, 25, and Muriel. Deklin and Aurora were Muriel's children from previous relationships.

"Their family situation was interesting and loving," the obituary said. "Xavier and Muriel's outlook on life brought lives together and focused on what they believed was most important, creating a great future with their family and friends."

In a statement shared on Facebook, Muriel's sister, Mariah Rose Michael, remembered her sibling with love.

"I miss you all more than words can describe.." Mariah wrote alongside photos of the late family. "There's nothing I'll miss more than walking into their home & just feeling the love radiate all around me. It was like weights were lifted off my shoulders every single time I walked through their door."

Noting that her sister was her "best friend, my rock" Mariah continued, "Rekindling my relationship with her is something I will forever cherish & be grateful for. Making her proud will always be one of my greatest accomplishments in life."

"I love her babies like they're my own.." she added. "We were all supposed to have so much more time together to do all of the things we had planned."

Mariah then expressed thanks to "everyone who has reached out, donated & been here ... through this nightmare. We appreciate it so much." She also noted: "This tragedy could have been avoided."