Mom Gives Birth to Twins in Jeep as She Guides Husband to Hospital: 'You Don't Have to Speed'

A pregnant Ohio woman’s twins couldn’t wait to arrive — and her husband couldn’t find his way to the hospital.

Dacia Pittman, 23, gave birth to her two babies in these chaotic circumstances on Nov. 5, the Today show reports.

When Pittman, from Caldwell, started to feel “light cramping” at 38 weeks pregnant, she rounded up husband Marcus Giffin and her sons, 8-year-old Harley and 5-year-old Billy, and piled into her mother’s Jeep, according to The Marietta Times.

“We got onto the interstate, and not even five minutes out I could feel a head coming out,” she told the newspaper. “I said, ‘Oh my lord.’ I told my husband, ‘Babe, I don’t think we’re going to make it.’ “

In the back, her boys moved to the side so that she could recline her seat.

The first of her twins to arrive was Everett, at 6 lbs. and 3 oz. — and meanwhile, Giffin needed directions to a hospital he had not visited before. “I showed him how to get there,” the multitasking mom told Today.

“He couldn’t help me. He had both hands on the steering wheel. I even had to tell him how to get to the hospital,” she added to The Marietta Times.

Before the family reached their destination, Amelia was born en caul at 5 lbs. and 15 oz.

Dacia Pittman's twins Dacia Pittman

Pittman kept control of the situation. “She [Amelia] was still in her sac. I broke it,” she told Today. “My husband was panicked a little. He said, ‘Babe, what do I do?’ I said, ‘They are healthy and alive and crying … you don’t have to speed.’ “

Once the Jeep pulled up at the hospital, Pittman said she told her husband, “Casually walk in and tell them we have babies out here that need to be taken in.”

When doctors brought out a stretcher, they were in for a shock. “I got out of the Jeep and crawled onto the stretcher. Mind you, I was naked,” she said to Today.

Pittman, who has since gotten her tubes tied, looks forward to telling Everett and Amelia about the unusual way they entered the world.

“I’m going to tell them. They weren’t born in a barn, but they were born in a vehicle,” she said to The Marietta Times. “I can’t wait to tell them. I can’t wait to see their faces when I tell them.”