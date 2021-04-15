Ohio Man Helping Clear Downed Telephone Lines Killed After Truck Hits Wires, Striking Him
Vance Owen Campbell, 54, was helping untangle telephones lines that had been caught on a tractor trailer when he was killed
An Ohio man is dead after stopping to help clear telephones lines that were caught on a tractor trailer.
The incident occurred in Crane Township on Wednesday after a 2019 International LT625 turning from southbound U.S. 127 onto Country Road 176 became entangled in low hanging telephone lines that had been damaged in an earlier traffic crash, according an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release obtained by PEOPLE.
Vance Owen Campbell, 54, saw that the tractor trailer was stuck and stopped to help the truck driver untangle some of the wires.
As Campbell worked to clear the wires, a 2020 Volvo VRN semi-trailer truck traveling southbound on the U.S. 127 clipped the hanging telephone line.
Campbell, who was standing on top of the stalled vehicle's trailer at the time, was struck by the line and killed.
Lt. Jonathon Gray, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Van Wert post, told The Crescent News that authorities do not plan on filing charges.
Gray added that the incident is "just a reminder of what can happen when you're on the road."
"If you happen to get out of your vehicle due to a breakdown or some other reason, make sure you turn on hazards," Gray said. "If the vehicle is disabled in the roadway, we always ask people to don't stand near it, to get away from it, turn the hazards on and try to protect life at that point. And whenever a pedestrian's on the road it's really hard for traffic to see them sometimes."