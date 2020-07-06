Glenn Powell, 63, suffered "extensive head trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials

Ohio Man Dies After Being Struck in the Head by Fourth of July Fireworks: 'It's Heartbreaking'

An Ohio man was killed over Fourth of July weekend after he was struck in the head by fireworks, officials announced.

Glenn Powell, whose identity was confirmed to PEOPLE by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, was pronounced dead in the early hours of July 5 after he suffered "extensive head trauma," the Mt. Healthy Police Department confirmed in a media release.

Officers with the police department said they responded to an address on Adams Road just before 1 a.m. local time for a report of a 63-year-old male "suffering from a head injury as a result of being struck in the head by fireworks."

When they arrived, along with Mt. Healthy's Fire Department, officials discovered that the man had been "hit in the face by a firework." He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton County Bomb Squad also responded to the incident and confiscated fireworks from the scene, Mt. Healthy Police Department said.

At this time, it is unclear if the fireworks injury was an accident and whether the injuries were self-inflicted or caused by someone else.

The incident remains under investigation. Mt. Healthy Police Chief Col. Vincent Demasi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shortly after the man's death was announced, Mt. Healthy Mayor James Wolf issued a statement on Facebook, urging residents to "refrain from shooting more fireworks" out of respect for those who were "traumatized" by the incident.

"We had a tragic death in our community last night," he wrote on Sunday afternoon, adding, "Independence Day is now over and fireworks are still illegal in Ohio."

Mt. Healthy's Fire Department echoed Wolf's sentiments on their Facebook page, writing, "Mayor Wolf has put out a message and we would like to pass along our own."

"Due to the recent events in the city last night we are asking that you please refrain from lighting off any more fireworks," they wrote. "We are making this request out of respect and concern for the family and friends of the victim as well as first responders and police who were on scene, many of which live in the community, who are processing these events. Thank you for your continued corporation and support!"

Along with family and first responders, many neighbors were also left shocked by the fatal incident, sharing their sadness over Powell's death with Fox affiliate WXIX.

"It’s heartbreaking and sad because you truly do realize that accidents can happen in the flash of a second," neighbor Elaine Lewis, who lives down the block from Powell, told the outlet.

"We knew the people," her husband Greg added. "The gentleman that passed away graduated from high school with [Elaine’s] older sister. So, it really hits home."

Powell was not the only firework-related death in the country over the weekend.

In Washington, D.C., a man died on Friday after suffering severe injuries caused by igniting a firework and holding it over his head, according to The Washington Post. The victim was later identified as Jose Tony Alvarez Umanzor, the outlet reported.