Ohio Man Dies After Being Hit in the Chest with Fireworks in Front of Children

Image zoom Getty Images

Floyd Temple, a 61-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, died on Tuesday after being hit with fireworks, square in the chest.

According to the Toledo Blade, police were alerted of a “disorder of fireworks” being shot off at Lagrange Street, and arrived at 12:38 a.m., where they found that Toledo firefighters were already on the scene and had pronounced Temple dead.

Witnesses, as well as Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a spokesman for the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, said that Temple was setting off fireworks for the neighborhood children all day, when the display tipped over and went off, striking him in the chest.

“He tried to fire off a rocket that goes up into the sky and it backfired and took his chest off,” Temple’s friend, Benjamin Avalos, told Toledo’s WTOL-TV.

Temple was killed instantly by the fireworks. The kids who witnessed the incident quickly ran over to a neighbor to alert him of what happened.

“[The kids] were sitting over there, they’re probably traumatized right now,” neighbor Rick Tuggle said. “I never thought this would even happen over here.”

RELATED VIDEO: Celebrity Pet Vet Lisa Lippman Shares How to Keep Pets Calm During July 4th Fireworks

Temple was remembered fondly by his neighbors, as Avalos told WTOL-TV, “”He’s a really nice guy, nice guy. He’s my brother, bro. I really love him with all my heart.”

As the Toledo Police Department noted to the Blade, setting off fireworks is strictly illegal in Ohio and can result in arrest, depending on the circumstances.

Burns from illegal use of fireworks are common, as well as even amputations, and in this case, death, the police department added.

RELATED: Tennessee Teen, 15, Tragically Killed in Freak Accident While on a Missionary Trip to Mexico

“In this case, it was a very preventable accident,” Private Rahe told the Blade.

With the usage of fireworks popular due to the 4th of July holiday, fire and police officials stressed the importance of safety to residents, as well as cautioning them to do away with any fireworks use of any type.

Emergency officials are called for about 20 to 30 percent more fireworks-related injuries around this time of the year, Private Rahe said.