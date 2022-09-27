Ohio Man Who Beat Cancer for Third Time Walks Full Marathon Through Hospital While Receiving Treatment

"One of the things I like to say is every day is an awesome day, it's just up to me to live up to it," said Jonathan Sams

By
Published on September 27, 2022 02:48 PM

One Ohio man hopes to inspire others after walking a marathon inside a hospital where he was being treated for cancer.

Jonathan Sams, of Turtlecreek Township, was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in his life this past May, according to NBC affiliate WLWT.

During his latest hospital stay, the father of four walked a whopping 26.2 miles throughout UC Medical Center in Cincinnati in what he calls a "Marathon of Purpose," according to the outlet.

"One of the things I like to say is every day is an awesome day, it's just up to me to live up to it," Sams told WLWT. "So yeah, I want to encourage people through this."

Sams was diagnosed with cancer twice before at ages 14 and 39, according to WLWT.

As of Monday, Sams has officially beat cancer for the third time, per the outlet.

Three days beforehand, Sams completed his in-hospital marathon. The Ohio dad was cheered on by nurses in the building, who gave him hi-fives as he passed around.

Sams hopes his accomplishments inspire others to overcome obstacles in their own lives.

"The question isn't whether we'll have a challenge or not," he told WLMT. "The question is how we're are going to live up to that challenge."

