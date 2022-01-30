14 People Hospitalized Due to Life-Threatening Carbon Monoxide Levels at Ohio Hotel Pool

Two additional people were treated at the scene of Saturday's incident in Marysville, according to Police Chief Tony Brooks

Fourteen people — including children and adults — were hospitalized Saturday after officials say life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide leaked into the pool area of a Hampton Inn in Ohio.

Eleven people were transported via ambulance to Marysville area hospitals following the incident, The Columbus Dispatch and NBC4 report. Seven of the victims were said to be in critical condition.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Memorial Hospital spokesperson told NBC4 that 11 people — five adults and six children — sought treatment at the facility. Seven were transported by ambulance while four others walked in on their own.

Two patients were in critical condition and another five were in serious condition, the spokesperson said. Four others were released following treatment.

The three remaining people hospitalized were transported to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware for treatment, NBC4 reports. At least four patients have been released, per the Dispatch.

Two additional people were treated on-scene, Police Chief Tony Brooks said Saturday night.

Multiple People Hospitalized in Ohio Following Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Hotel Pool Credit: WBNS 10TV/Youtube

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley said Saturday that it was not clear what caused the carbon monoxide poisoning.

Brooks said calls regarding the carbon monoxide poisoning began coming in around 5:30 p.m. local time Saturday evening. The first report was of a 2-year-old girl that had lost consciousness by the pool, followed by several reports of others passing out near the same area.

Victims reported symptoms such as dizziness and burning throats, Brooks added. Riley also noted the hotel was evacuated and all potential sources of the carbon monoxide were turned off.

A hotel spokesperson told WBNS 10TV that management made accommodations for guests displaced by the incident to stay at other nearby hotels.