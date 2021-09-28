Ohio High School Student, 15, Dies in Car Crash After School Dance: 'Rest in Peace, Little Buddy'

Ashton Copeland, a 15-year-old student at Otsego High School, died in a fatal car crash that also injured two other students

A high school sophomore died over the weekend in a car crash that also injured two other classmates, according to a local outlet and GoFundMe campaign.

Ashton Copeland, a 15-year-old student at Otsego High School, died in a one-vehicle crash in Wood County, Ohio, CBS station WTOL reported.

Two other students, sophomores Keith Boone and Jaydin Pinkney, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, although they are both expected to recover, per the outlet.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of Ashton's family, the teen was killed after his school's homecoming dance.

"After a great day for all the events of homecoming, a day that all us parents love to watch, our kids get ready for the big dance and all the photos and the beautiful elegant dinners and then of course the dance all this was amazing," read a message on the fundraising page.

"Of course after the dance there's always an after party," the message continued. "Such as bonfires and friends riding with friends and a parents worst nightmare is getting the call that there [sic] son has been in an accident please come quick!!"

Ashton is survived by his parents and two younger brothers, who "are deeply heartbroken."

"This has been devastating to all of the family all of the friends and all of the community so any kind of love and support that you could show would be deeply appreciated during their difficult times," read the message by fundraiser organizer Rochelle Brueshaber.

"We are deeply going to miss Ashton Copeland he was a bright light that Lit up the room with his sense of humor and kind loving heart," the message continued.

As of Tuesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised over $23,000.



An investigation by the Wood County Sheriff's Office is ongoing, WTOL reported.

Ashton was remembered by his family as a "funny, loving and witty boy who lived a healthy life filled with friends."

"From the minute he was born, until the very last minute of his earthly life, he brought love, and joy into the lives of those who knew him best," according to his obituary. "He was a punctual kid, believe it or not, who would set daily reminders to phone his dad, every night, at 8:30 p.m."

The teen was "meticulous with his hair" and was "blessed with having Adonis-like curls, and hair artist as a mother," the obituary stated.

"Regularly, he would dedicate the first hours of the morning to aesthetics, to make sure he was presentable for the school's runway, or, as most of us called it back in the day, hallway. Of course, Ashton was not vain, but he sure loved and hated the maintenance. As most of us know, beauty isn't easy," the loving tribute continued.

Another family member who will mourn the teen's death is his beloved dog, Bower, "for whom he left the cap of his water bottles to eat."

"Ultimately, we will all miss our Ashton. You were a cool, cool kid with lots of friends and people who sincerely love you. Rest in peace, little buddy. We will see you soon," the message concluded.