Hubert and June Malicote, who tied the knot in 1943, have a lot to celebrate this year

Ohio Couple Celebrates 79 Years of Marriage Ahead of Turning 100: 'We've Never Had a Quarrel'

An Ohio couple who have been married for 79 years are on the cusp of celebrating two big birthdays: they both turn 100 next month!

Hubert and June Malicote, born in July 1922, were raised in rural Kentucky, and met when they moved to Ohio to find jobs, according to NBC station WLWT.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple told the outlet that their relationship began at church and then blossomed from friendship to something more. They went on to tie the knot on June 8, 1943, but endured a separation while Hubert served with the Navy in Hawaii for two years during World War II.

Upon his return, June was there waiting at the train station for him, he recalled.

The couple went on to build a life for themselves in Hamilton, Ohio, according to Today. Now, their family includes three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

And next month, they'll get together for a joint birthday celebration — June's birthday is on July 13 while Hubert will turn 100 on July 23 — which will include a church service in their backyard, the outlet reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for their secret to long-lasting love, the couple makes sure to avoid one very important thing: arguing.

"We've never had a quarrel," Hubert told WLWT. "We've never had one quarrel."

"We didn't go through life without problems, but we would never do anything to hurt each other," Hubert added while speaking with Today. "If there's controversy, you might have to walk away for a couple minutes."

The couple also makes spending time together a priority.

Every night June and Hubert enjoy dinner and a movie together and then share a kiss before calling it a night, per Today.