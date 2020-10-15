The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has reportedly launched an investigation into the on-the-job death

Ohio Construction Worker, 43, Dies After Boulder Falls in Trench Where He Was Working: Reports

An Ohio construction worker is dead after a large boulder fell into a trench in which he was working, multiple outlets report.

On Tuesday afternoon, an employee of construction company Kelchner Inc. sustained the fatal injuries at the Trotwood, Ohio, work site, according to WHIO. The crew was reportedly hired by Montgomery County to work on a sewer replacement project.

The man was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as 43-year-old Martin Torres Lopez, a resident of West Chester Township, according to Dayton Daily News. Lopez was working in a trench that was 25 feet deep when he became caught between the boulder and a pipe, the outlet reported.

The construction co-workers managed to get him lifted out of the trench before emergency teams responded to the scene, the Dayton Daily News reported.

In a statement to WHIO, Montgomery County Environmental Services spokesperson Megan O’Leary said, "We extended our deepest condolences to the family of the Kelchner Inc. employee."

Spokespersons from Kelchner, Montgomery County Environmental Services and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an ongoing investigation into the on-the-job death, according to Dayton Daily News.