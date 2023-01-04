Officials Recovered Poems and Cash But Mystery Remains About Man Whose Foot Was Found in Yellowstone Hot Pool

Yellowstone National Park officials found personal belongings while investigating the human remains discovered in a thermal hot pool, according to newly released documents

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 4, 2023 12:38 PM
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Abyss Pool. Photo: Diane Renkin/AP/Shutterstock

Yellowstone National Park officials have released new information about the 70-year-old man whose foot was found floating in a thermal pool last summer, although the details of his death remain unknown.

Part of the man's foot was inside a shoe when it was first discovered by staff in August, park officials previously said back in November, when they identified Il Hun Ro of Los Angeles as the victim. At the time, they said an investigation determined the "unwitnessed incident" took place on the morning of July 31 at Abyss Pool, and that foul play was not suspected.

The newly-released park documents shed new light as to what took place during the investigation and how officials came to their conclusions.

The man's shoe was first reported to a tour guide by a visitor on Aug. 16, according to a park ranger's report included in the documents. At the time, a park employee, whose name was redacted, "claimed to have 'found this odd' because he had pulled out two shoe soles out of the same pool in the past week."

After arriving at the scene, officials began closing off the area to visitors, which included a nearby parking lot, per the documents.

By the time witness statements and interviews had been completed, three vehicles remained parked in the area, although two were quickly claimed, according to the documents. The remaining car was registered to the victim, officials discovered.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Inside the vehicle, a number of personal items were found, including a laptop, park maps, personal photos, a wallet containing $447, as well as a "small book of poems" that contained handwritten notes, the documents stated.

Investigators indicated in the documents that they used Google Translate to decipher the poems and notes they found, and were "unable to find anything consistent with a suicide note." An additional search did not find any other possible note.

RELATED VIDEO: Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

After obtaining his driver's license, investigators were able to determine that the man stayed at the Canyon Lodge on July 30, but that he checked out the following day, per the documents. The lodge is about an hour away from the West Thumb Geyser Basin, which is where the Abyss Pool is located, according to the Associated Press.

In the documents, officials said that "no other stay information was available."

Using items collected from the vehicle, investigators were able to find a family member who consented to submitting a DNA sample, which was compared to remains from the foot, the documents stated.

Although no other "significant remains" were found in the Abyss Pool, samples of what appeared to be "fatty tissues" were found on the surface of the water, although conclusive information about what was sampled was not released, according to the documents.

The National Park Service did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

After the foot was discovered, officials temporarily closed West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot, per a previous statement from the park. Additionally, they shared a cautionary notice to visitors.

"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features," officials wrote at the time. "The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface."

The Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of Yellowstone's deepest. Temperatures can reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Related Articles
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Victim Identified 3 Months After a Foot Was Found Floating in Yellowstone Hot Pool
Carl Mock
Yellowstone National Park Guide Dies 2 Days After Being Mauled by Grizzly Bear While Fishing
An American Bison at sunrise in Yellowstone National Park.
Colo. Man Was Protecting Child When He Was Gored by Bison at Yellowstone National Park, Video Shows
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Timeline of Takeoff's Fatal Shooting in Houston: What We Know So Far
Death Valley National Park welcome sign is seen on November 29, 2021 in Death Valley, California, United States.
Man Found Dead After Running Out of Gas in California's Death Valley National Park During Heat Wave
Presidential Residences
Dozens of Empty Folders with 'Classified' Labels Were Found During Mar-a-Lago Search, Unsealed Doc Shows
hot spring
3-Year-Old Suffers Thermal Burns After Falling Into Scalding Water at Yellowstone National Park
Presidential Residences
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
Yellowstone Sees Record Numbers Of Visitors As It Fully Reopens
National Parks Are Bustling as Americans Chase Adventure — What You Should Know Before Going
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
Burmese python
Md. Man, 49, Found Dead in Home Filled with Over 100 Snakes — Including 14-Foot Python
Glacier National Park
34-Year-Old Va. Woman Found Dead in Glacier National Park After Going Missing on Hike
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Locher/AP/Shutterstock (13040990a) A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. Las Vegas area water officials want to cap the size of new swimming pools, citing worries about supplies from the drying-up Lake Mead reservoir on the drought-stricken Colorado River Vegas Swimming Pools, Boulder City, United States - 10 May 2022
3rd Set of Human Remains Found at Lake Mead, National Park Service Says
Jon Gerrish, Muji, Ellen Chung
Man Rescued After Getting Lost Tracking Where Gerrish Family of 3 Died on Remote Calif. Trail
Brian Laundrie
Brian Laundrie's Full Autopsy Report Is Released, Shedding Light on His Time Hiding in Fla. Wilderness
Virginia Man Dies by Suicide After Toddler Son Dies in Hot Car
Va. Dad Dies by Apparent Suicide After His 18-Month-Old Son Dies in Car: 'This Is a Horrible Tragedy'