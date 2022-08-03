Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young man who has been hospitalized for two weeks.

The department said in a news release, per KTLA, that the man who could be in his late teens was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22. It did not release any details on any injuries he may have suffered.

All officials know is that he is Hispanic and between the ages of 16 and 20, the outlet adds.

He is slim and has short dark hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 foot 8 inches and weighs 154 pounds.

He has two tattoos –– one on his right hand and one on underneath his right eye.

Those with details are urged to contact Clinical Social Worker Cesar Robles at 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5253.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.