'Courageous' Officers Rescue Couple Trapped Under Iowa Dam After Raft Capsized in River

Police in Iowa rescued two people from the Des Moines River after their inflatable raft capsized, and the entire mission was captured on video.

“Just keep holding on,” one of the officers yelled down to the couple, a 44-year-old man and 50-year-old woman, as they were pulled up by rope from the treacherous waters. “Don’t let go!” he repeated.

The incident occurred by a low head dam near the Scott Street Bridge as a cascading waterfall buried the pair in water.

Authorities said as the raft capsized, the two people were pulled under the current as seen in the dramatic two-minute-long rescue posted to the Des Moines Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

As an officer holding the rope begins to struggle to pull them out of the water, a bystander assisted him to get the two safely out of the river’s current.

Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition, and have since been released.

As for the officers involved in the rescue, they “dried off, and went back to work,” the department’s Facebook page read, while praising the officers for their “courageous and selfless commitment.”

Authorities also stressed the use of water jackets and to follow signs posted near the dams warning of rapid waters.

“Too often, going over the dam will trap a person in the spinning waters, and the results are fatal,” the DMPD post continued. “Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.”