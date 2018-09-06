Police Officer Adopts Baby Girl of Homeless Woman He Befriended: She Gave 'Her a Family'

When Santa Rosa Police Officer Jesse Whitten struck up a friendship with a homeless woman he met while on patrol, he likely never envisioned it would soon lead to his family welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Jesse and the woman bonded when the officer noticed she was pregnant, addicted to drugs and living on the streets of Santa Rosa. Following their first encounter, Jesse routinely drove the woman to shelters and detox centers, according to KTVU.

“We developed sort of a friendship in a strange sort of way,” Jesse told the station of the unidentified woman. “Whenever I saw her on patrol and dealt with her, we’d have a conversation… It’s not every day you see someone who’s homeless and pregnant.”

Despite his help, the woman — who is in her late 30s — struggled to stay sober, Jesse said. Still, Jesse did his best by checking in on her when he could, the outlet reported.

One night last August, Jesse brought his wife, Ashley Whitten, on patrol with him and introduced her to the woman he had come to care for. The two women quickly developed a bond of their own.

“I mentioned, ‘Oh, you are pregnant,’ ” Ashley told CBS News. “She said, ‘Oh yeah,’ and placed my hand on her womb.”

Then, on Valentine’s Day 2018, the couple received a call that would forever change their lives.

A social worker told them the woman had given birth to a baby girl, and specifically requested for the couple to adopt the newborn, both outlets reported. The couple left their three daughters with their pastor and raced to the hospital.

“We wondered, ‘Are you asking us to keep her forever?’ ” Jesse recalled asking the woman, according to KTVU. “She was saying ‘I want you to have her forever.’ ”

Jesse added to the outlet, “She said she wants her to grow up in a home that’s loving and kind, and she had met both of us.”

Four days after she was born, the newborn went home with Jesse and Ashley, who would care for her as foster parents. The couple officially adopted the baby, who they named Harlow Masie Whitten, on August 30.

Ashley and Jesse Whitten with baby Harlow

Ashley said she now looks back in awe at the night she met their daughter’s birth mother.

“I got to feel our daughter — who I didn’t know would be our daughter — in the womb,” she told KTVU.

Harlow is now six months old, and though she grappled with the effects of the drugs she was exposed to while in the womb, she is healthy today. Ashley said she is grateful the woman chose them to be Harlow’s parents.

“She loved her daughter enough to give her a family,” she said, “and we were so honored to be that family.”