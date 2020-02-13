2 Off-Duty Nurses in Hotel for Convention Save Toddler Who Almost Drowned in Pool

Image zoom Livonia Police Department

Two off-duty nurses are being hailed as heroes after they swung into action to save a toddler, who nearly drowned at a hotel pool in Livonia, Michigan.

The harrowing incident unfolded on Jan. 24 at a Holiday Inn Express.

The Livonia Police Department shared a statement and footage from the scene on Facebook, which show a number of kids and adults splashing around in a pool.

At one point in the video, a small child — who police said is 2 years old — is seen flailing his arms near the steps of the pool.

No one seems to notice the child as he continues to sink deeper into the pool all while trying to stay afloat, the video shows. He then completely disappears.

Moments later, an older child, identified by police as a 9-year-old girl, walks over to where the 2-year-old is and sees him lying motionless on the bottom of the pool floor, the footage shows.

She then points to him and calls on the help of a woman, who police say is her godmother. After screaming out for help, the godmother rushes to the pool, leaps in fully-clothed and brings the 2-year-old to the surface.

The godmother then hands the 2-year-old off to a different woman, who police said is a nurse. She and another nurse were able to revive the child after performing CPR. The women, whose names have not been revealed to the public, were at the hotel for a medical convention.

“Thankfully, two amazing off-duty nurses were at the hotel and took immediate action,” police said in the statement.

“The nurses performed CPR on the child, successfully reviving him after many cycles,” police said, adding that the child was transported to a local hospital and was later released.

“The four heroic individuals who saved the child’s life have been nominated to receive the department’s highest civilian honor; the Livonia Police Department Exceptional Service Award,” police said of the 9-year-old, her godmother and the two off-duty nurses.

Local outlet ABC 7 reported that the child’s mother was also at the pool at the time.

Police conducted an investigation into the incident and have since turned it over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges, ABC 7 reported.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 people die every day from unintentional drowning. Of the 10, two are children 14 years or younger.