NYU Agrees to Allow Early Graduation for Med School Students Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Medical students at New York University could have the chance to graduate early in an effort to bring more doctors to the front lines of the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

“In response to the growing spread of COVID-19, and in response to Governor Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system more quickly, NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU have agreed to permit early graduation for its medical students, pending approval from the New York State Department of Education, Middle States and the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME),” a spokesperson for NYU said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

According to a screenshot of an email reportedly sent to students in the 2020 graduating class obtained by brief19.com, students may graduate early if they have met all graduation requirements “voluntarily agree to work as an MD in our Internal Medicine or Emergency Medicine Departments beginning in April.”

Students who were interested in the opportunity were asked to fill out a survey by Wednesday in order to be considered, according to the alleged screenshot of the email.

“We ask for your help,” the email said, according to the alleged screenshot. “The Medical School and the University have agreed to permit early graduation for students who agree to begin working as an intern now. This is consistent with a national discussion regarding the early graduation for eligible medical students so they can join the healthcare workforce prior to the typical July 1 starting date.”

New York has been heavily affected by the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and had already seen 30,811 cases and 285 deaths related to the infection as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

Across the United States, there have been at least 59,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 804 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.