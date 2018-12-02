NYPD Rescues Engagement Ring After It Falls Into N.Y.C. Grate — and Police Find the Couple!

When the New York City Police Department is not working on solving crimes, it makes sure that Big Apple lovebirds’ engagements go smoothly.

The NYPD launched a public search for a newly engaged couple who lost the woman’s engagement ring after it fell into a Times Square grate — and the NYPD’s efforts paid off.

On Saturday, the NYPD tweeted out security camera footage in which the man lies down on the N.Y.C. sidewalk to peer into the grate as the woman crouches down to help.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!” the NYPD tweeted. “She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?”

On Sunday, the NYPD was still on the lookout. “We still haven’t found our ‘almost engaged’ couple WANTED for dropping their ring in Times Square,” the police department shared. “Here are some more photos, does anyone recognize them?”

The incident had a storybook ending. “We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!” the NYPD wrote later on Sunday. “The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!”

On Twitter, a woman named Daniella claimed to be the future bride on Sunday.

“Thank you so much @NYPDnews and everyone for sharing and reuniting me with my ring! Proposal was in Central Park and fell off over the drain! Thought was gone forever! Can’t thank officers enough!” she tweeted.

She elaborated in another tweet that “the ring was slightly too big and fell off.” Daniella, who said that she and her fiancé are now in the United Kingdom, explained that “@NYPDnews are returning and we are soooo happy!” The NYPD has not publicly confirmed that the ring belongs to Daniella.

The man may not have selected a small enough ring, but he does have good taste. The NYPD tweeted a picture of the sparkler, which features one large diamond with smaller ones dotting the ring.