Families of NYPD Partners Clue Them in on 'Bizarre' Secret: They're Long-Lost Cousins!

It’s all relative for two officers with the New York Police Department — literally.

Officers Tyler Barbour and Harley Greco have worked as partners at the 19th Precinct for five months, and recently discovered that their bond extends far past their jobs: they’re actually cousins, too.

“They just took a DNA test, turns out they’re 💯%—RELATED!” the Upper East Side precinct wrote on Twitter, referencing the opening lyrics of the popular Lizzo song “Truth Hurts.”

The precinct added, “Their relatives took a [DNA] test, connected on Facebook, & while commenting on one of our posts, realized they both had family at the 1-9!”

The crazy connection was discovered on Nov. 9 after Greco’s grandmother and Barbour’s cousin both commented on a Facebook post about two officers helping a woman retrieve an earring she’d dropped down a drain.

After Greco’s grandmother left a message of support, Barbour’s cousin replied that he had a relative that worked at the precinct — and Greco said she did, too.

The two had previously learned earlier this year they were related thanks to a DNA test, and soon realized that that meant their relatives were family, too.

As it turns out, Barbour and Greco’s great great grandmothers were sisters, WABC-TV reported.

“My grandmother called me and said, ‘Do you know a Tyler Barbour?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I just went to his wedding — that’s my partner,’” Greco told CW affiliate WPIX. “And she’s like, ‘Well, that’s your cousin.’”

Greco, 25, said it was “definitely bizarre” learning that his partner was his cousin, but that he wasn’t surprised, as he and Barbour, 26, have always gotten along well.

Barbour told WCBS-TV he was on his honeymoon when Greco told him, and initially thought it was all a prank.

“At first I thought he was just messing with me, ‘cause that’s what we do, and then he goes into depth and I’m like, ‘Oh wow, he’s actually serious,’” Barbour said.

Both men said that the discovery hasn’t really had an impact on their relationship, except for the fact that their patrol car is now referred to as “the cuz car.”

They also are planning to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together as a family for the first time.

“We’ve always been tight, we’ve always been very good to each other, had each other’s backs since day one, so not much has changed,” Greco told WPIX.